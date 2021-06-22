Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 633,379 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 535.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 633,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of GE opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.