Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 304,879 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.35% of Oil States International worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oil States International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $514.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

