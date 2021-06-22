TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 347,842 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,860 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

TPVG stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

