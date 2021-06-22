Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 215,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,631,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

