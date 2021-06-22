Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.32% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 203,723 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

TACO stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $374.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

