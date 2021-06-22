Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 183,516 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,009,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

