Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 601 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

