Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stake Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 404.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.