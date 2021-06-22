Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of Ryerson worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE RYI opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.