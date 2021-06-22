Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

