Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,200 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of AZZ worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in AZZ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

