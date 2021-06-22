Medtronic plc (MDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

