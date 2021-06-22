Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.46

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lxi Reit stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £895.43 million and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Lxi Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.79 ($1.96).

LXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Lxi Reit in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

