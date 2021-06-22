Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.05 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.