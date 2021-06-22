Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.
NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.05 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
