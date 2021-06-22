Insider Selling: Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Sells 115,000 Shares of Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Mark Pickett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tribal Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Mark Pickett sold 120,000 shares of Tribal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £124,800 ($163,052.00).

Shares of Tribal Group stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Tribal Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of £200.45 million and a PE ratio of 31.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.11.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.