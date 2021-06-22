Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$94.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$266.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The company has a market cap of C$63.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$66.46 and a twelve month high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$357.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

