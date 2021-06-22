Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$94.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$266.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The company has a market cap of C$63.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$66.46 and a twelve month high of C$100.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
