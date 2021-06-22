Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

DFIN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.86 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

