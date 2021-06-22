Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.42 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $26,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,761,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,578.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 155,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

