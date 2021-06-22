Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

