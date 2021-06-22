Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.