iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

