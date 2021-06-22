Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,533 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

