Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $310.08 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

