Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Black Knight worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Black Knight by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Black Knight by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

