Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

