Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 122,212 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 534,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

