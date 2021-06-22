Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 389,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

