Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

