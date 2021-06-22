GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Holdings Raised by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

