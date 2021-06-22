Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 91.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,515 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OPP opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

