Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

