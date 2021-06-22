Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $141,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $304.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.40 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

