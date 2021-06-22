Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,388 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.00.

