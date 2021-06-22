Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 896.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,021 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.31.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

