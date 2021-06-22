AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWW. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.