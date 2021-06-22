Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

