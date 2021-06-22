SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $19.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.05.

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.36 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $818.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,037 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

