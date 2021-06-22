GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) is one of 70 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GCM Grosvenor to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% GCM Grosvenor Competitors 33.95% 33.01% 12.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million $4.05 million 20.80 GCM Grosvenor Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.67

GCM Grosvenor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 GCM Grosvenor Competitors 641 2928 3095 115 2.40

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.20%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 1.33%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor competitors beat GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Washington, District Of Columbia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada.

