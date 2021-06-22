Brokerages Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

Shares of TRV opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.53. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

