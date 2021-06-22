NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $23,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.