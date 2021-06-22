White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.64% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,262.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,130.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,176.63. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

