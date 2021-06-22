Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of Robert Half International worth $24,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 83.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.07. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.