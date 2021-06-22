Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $382.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.06 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.11 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

