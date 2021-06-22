Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,365 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $276,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,737,000 after purchasing an additional 509,241 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after purchasing an additional 397,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

