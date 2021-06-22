Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 154,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 268,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

NYSE DELL opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

