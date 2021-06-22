Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Talend were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter valued at $59,810,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

