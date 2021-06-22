Korea Investment CORP Sells 714,900 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after acquiring an additional 522,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,157,000 after acquiring an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,249,000 after buying an additional 1,054,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

