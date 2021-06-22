Korea Investment CORP Sells 21,900 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,541,000 after acquiring an additional 137,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $179,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

NYSE TRI opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.