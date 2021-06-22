339,937 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 339,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,110 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 79.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,208 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NYSE CUBE opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.