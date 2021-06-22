Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.95 Million Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 287.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI).

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.